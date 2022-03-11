Georgia boosts car re-export to Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend

Georgia’s vehicles re-export to Central Asia in January 2022

amounted to $4.4 million, which is a rise of 214.2 %,

in comparison with $1.4 million over the identical interval of 2021, Trend experiences by way of National

Statistics Office (Geostat).

In specific, Georgia’s vehicles re-export to Kazakhstan over the

reporting interval of 2022 totaled $2.7 million, which is a rise

of 657 %, in comparison with $357,000 over the identical month of

2021.

Georgia’s automotive re-export to Kyrgyzstan over January 2022 amounted

to $944,450, which is a rise of 166 %, in comparison with the

identical month of 2021 ($354,930)

Tajikistan’s import of vehicles from Georgia in the identical interval of

2022 decreased by 17.7 % year-on-year – from $617,680 to

$508,050.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of vehicles to Uzbekistan in January

2022 totaled $321,350, which is a rise of 201.8 %,

in comparison with $106,450 over the identical interval of 2021.

However, Georgia’s re-export of vehicles to Turkmenistan over the

reporting interval of 2021 amounted to $2,200 – a lower of 95.3

% year-on-year ($47,220).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s whole re-export of vehicles in January 2022

amounted to $36.3 million, which is a rise of 46.3 %,

in comparison with $24.8 million over the identical interval of 2021.

