Georgia boosts car re-export to Central Asia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend
Georgia’s vehicles re-export to Central Asia in January 2022
amounted to $4.4 million, which is a rise of 214.2 %,
in comparison with $1.4 million over the identical interval of 2021, Trend experiences by way of National
Statistics Office (Geostat).
In specific, Georgia’s vehicles re-export to Kazakhstan over the
reporting interval of 2022 totaled $2.7 million, which is a rise
of 657 %, in comparison with $357,000 over the identical month of
2021.
Georgia’s automotive re-export to Kyrgyzstan over January 2022 amounted
to $944,450, which is a rise of 166 %, in comparison with the
identical month of 2021 ($354,930)
Tajikistan’s import of vehicles from Georgia in the identical interval of
2022 decreased by 17.7 % year-on-year – from $617,680 to
$508,050.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of vehicles to Uzbekistan in January
2022 totaled $321,350, which is a rise of 201.8 %,
in comparison with $106,450 over the identical interval of 2021.
However, Georgia’s re-export of vehicles to Turkmenistan over the
reporting interval of 2021 amounted to $2,200 – a lower of 95.3
% year-on-year ($47,220).
Meanwhile, Georgia’s whole re-export of vehicles in January 2022
amounted to $36.3 million, which is a rise of 46.3 %,
in comparison with $24.8 million over the identical interval of 2021.
