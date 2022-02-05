Georgia is Lithuania‘s biggest trade partner in South Caucasus – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Georgia ranked 50 when it comes to bilateral commerce (53 in export and 47 in import) amongst all commerce companions of Lithuania in 2020, which makes Georgia the most important commerce accomplice of Lithuania within the South Caucasus area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania instructed Trend.

According to the ministry, Lithuania’s direct investments in Georgia in 2020 amounted to 4.7 million euros, whereas Georgia‘s direct investments in Lithuania amounted to eight.2 million euros.

The financial relations between Lithuania and Georgia in 2020 had been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and bilateral commerce decreased by 6.7 %, from 68.2 million euros in 2019 to 63.6 million euros in 2020, the supply mentioned.

However, the present yr turned out to be way more profitable, when the commerce turnover through the first three quarters of 2021 reached 63 million euros, which is 37 % greater than over the identical interval of 2020, the ministry mentioned.

However, the financial cooperation between Lithuania and Georgia could possibly be intensified, the supply famous.

Lithuania sees engineering, chemical substances, and meals industries as essentially the most promising sectors to develop financial relations with Georgia, the ministry mentioned.

“We hope to expand and intensify economic cooperation with Georgia in various fields. For example, Lithuanian food producers are highly interested in the Georgian market, they plan a business mission to Georgia next year if the situation allows,” the ministry mentioned.

“We also hope to intensify tourism exchange. The direct flight operating between Lithuanian capital Vilnius and Georgian city Kutaisi create favorable conditions for that,” the supply famous.

