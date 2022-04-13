Georgia names top destinations for wine exports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Georgia’s wine
exports from January by means of February 2022 amounted to $33.1
million, which is a rise of 42.9 p.c, in comparison with the identical
interval of 2021 ($23.2 million), Trend studies by way of National Statistics Office
(Geostat).
However, the share of wine exports in whole Georgia’s exports in
the reporting interval of 2022 decreased, in comparison with the identical interval
of 2021 (4.7 p.c), and accounted for 4.4 p.c.
Meanwhile, Russia ranked first amongst important imports of wine from
Georgia from January by means of February 2022 with $20 million value
of imports – a rise of 39.8 p.c, in comparison with $14.3 million
over the identical interval of 2021.
TOP-5 locations for Georgia’s wine exports (Jan.
by means of Feb. 2022):
|
Country
|
Amount ($)
|
Change (p.c)
|
Russia
|
20 million
|
up by 39.8
|
Ukraine
|
2.7 million
|
down by 8
|
Poland
|
2.5 million
|
up by 47
|
China
|
1.4 million
|
up by 27.2
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.3 million
|
up by 252.9
Georgia’s whole exports within the reporting interval of 2022 amounted
to $760.3 million, which is a rise of 54.5 p.c, in contrast
to $492.1 million from January by means of February 2021.
