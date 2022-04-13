Georgia names top destinations for wine exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Georgia’s wine

exports from January by means of February 2022 amounted to $33.1

million, which is a rise of 42.9 p.c, in comparison with the identical

interval of 2021 ($23.2 million), Trend studies by way of National Statistics Office

(Geostat).

However, the share of wine exports in whole Georgia’s exports in

the reporting interval of 2022 decreased, in comparison with the identical interval

of 2021 (4.7 p.c), and accounted for 4.4 p.c.

Meanwhile, Russia ranked first amongst important imports of wine from

Georgia from January by means of February 2022 with $20 million value

of imports – a rise of 39.8 p.c, in comparison with $14.3 million

over the identical interval of 2021.

TOP-5 locations for Georgia’s wine exports (Jan.

by means of Feb. 2022):

Country Amount ($) Change (p.c) Russia 20 million up by 39.8 Ukraine 2.7 million down by 8 Poland 2.5 million up by 47 China 1.4 million up by 27.2 Kazakhstan 1.3 million up by 252.9

Georgia’s whole exports within the reporting interval of 2022 amounted

to $760.3 million, which is a rise of 54.5 p.c, in contrast

to $492.1 million from January by means of February 2021.

