Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project

Poland will help Georgia in enhancing its railway transport sector based on one of the best practices and laws of the EU, Trend stories by way of Georgian media.

This was acknowledged on the assembly on the EU-funded twinning mission – “Support to approximation of Georgian legal and institutional framework to the Union Acquis in the field of railway transport”, attended by Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Guram Guramishvili, the Ambassador of Poland to Georgia Mariusz Maszkiewicz, and different officers and key specialists from each states.

“Georgia is ready to reform the railway sector in line with EU best practices and legislation. We hope that the ongoing EU-funded twinning project will significantly assist Georgia in further fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement, including the development of the railway transport sector,” Guramishvili mentioned.

The railway transport sector is likely one of the fundamental priorities for the Government of Georgia, particularly, the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is at the moment working in a check mode, is of excessive significance, the deputy minister mentioned.

“In order to further develop the railway and transport sector, as well as to improve Georgia’s transit potential, the state is actively involved in various regional and international initiatives, one of the main priorities of which is the development of the so-called “center hall”, through which it is possible to transport cargo between Europe and Asia through Georgia,” Guramishvili mentioned.

According to him, Georgia, has already began fulfilling its obligations below the Association Agreement, which will probably be associated to the event of the authorized framework within the railway sector. In explicit, some adjustments have already been launched to the Railway Code of Georgia, and a number of other draft amendments to the authorized acts have been ready.

The present EU-supported mission focuses on the important thing authorized acts envisaged by the Association Agreement on the formation of the European Railway Area, railway security and compatibility. The mission is applied by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure along with crucial establishments of the Polish railway market.

