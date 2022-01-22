Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 22

Georgia reported 11 039 coronavirus instances, 5 199 recoveries, and 42 deaths on Saturday, the official figures present, Trend stories citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the very best variety of 6 027 Covid-19 instances throughout the final 24 hours, adopted by the Imereti area with 1 323 instances, and the Adjara area with 1 167 instances.

A complete of 63 875 exams have been carried out up to now 24 hours all through the nation. Among them, 38 686 exams had been fast exams, whereas the remaining 25 189 had been PCR exams.

The day by day test-positivity price stands at 17, 28 %, whereas 11, 98 % up to now 14 days.

Georgia’s complete case tally reached 1 041 749, amongst them 956 627 individuals recovered and 14 673 died.

There are 39 individuals quarantined, 4 462 Covid-19 sufferers are hospitalized, 1 921 asymptomatic and gentle symptom sufferers are positioned on the government-assigned amenities.

As of January 22, 2 651 265 individuals received the Covid-19 vaccine, with 7 193 in a day.