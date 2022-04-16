Georgia reports 222 coronavirus cases
Georgia reported 222 coronavirus instances, 346 recoveries, and 1
loss of life on Saturday, the official figures present, Trend reviews citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the best variety of 119
Covid-19 instances throughout the final 24 hours, adopted by the Imereti
area with 27 instances, and the Shida Kartli area with 15
instances.
A complete of twenty-two 703 exams have been performed prior to now 24 hours
all through the nation. Among them, 20 791 exams have been speedy exams,
whereas the remaining 1 912 have been PCR exams.
The every day test-positivity fee stands at 0, 98%, whereas 1, 5% in
the previous 14 days.
Georgia’s complete case tally reached 1 652 929, amongst them 1 633
684 individuals recovered and 16 789 died.
As of April 16, 2 872 301 individuals acquired the Covid-19 vaccine, with
1 004 in a day.