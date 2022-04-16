Georgia reports 222 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 222 coronavirus instances, 346 recoveries, and 1

loss of life on Saturday, the official figures present, Trend reviews citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the best variety of 119

Covid-19 instances throughout the final 24 hours, adopted by the Imereti

area with 27 instances, and the Shida Kartli area with 15

instances.

A complete of twenty-two 703 exams have been performed prior to now 24 hours

all through the nation. Among them, 20 791 exams have been speedy exams,

whereas the remaining 1 912 have been PCR exams.

The every day test-positivity fee stands at 0, 98%, whereas 1, 5% in

the previous 14 days.

Georgia’s complete case tally reached 1 652 929, amongst them 1 633

684 individuals recovered and 16 789 died.

As of April 16, 2 872 301 individuals acquired the Covid-19 vaccine, with

1 004 in a day.