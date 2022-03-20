Georgia reports 475 coronavirus cases, 1,507 recoveries, 20 deaths
Georgia reported 475 coronavirus circumstances, 1,507 recoveries, and 20
deaths on Sunday, the official figures present, Trend stories citing
1TV.
Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the best variety of 267
Covid-19 circumstances inside the final 24 hours, adopted by the Imereti
area with 60 circumstances, and the Guria area with 32 circumstances.
A complete of 8,311 exams have been performed prior to now 24 hours
all through the nation. Among them, 6 203 exams had been fast exams,
whereas the remaining 2 108 had been PCR exams.
The every day test-positivity price stands at 5,72%, whereas 8,47% in
the previous 14 days.
Georgia’s complete case tally reached 1,641,874, amongst them
1,598,286 individuals recovered and 16,663 died.
As of March 20, 2,842,355 individuals acquired the Covid-19 vaccine, with
656 in a day.