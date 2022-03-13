Georgia reports 823 coronavirus cases, 1 445 recoveries, 24 deaths

Georgia reported 823 coronavirus circumstances, 1 445 recoveries, and 24

deaths on Sunday, the official figures present, Trend studies citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the very best variety of 440

Covid-19 circumstances inside the final 24 hours, adopted by the Imereti

area with 121 circumstances, and the Kakheti area with 51 circumstances.

A complete of seven 729 exams have been carried out up to now 24 hours

all through the nation. Among them, 5 364 exams have been speedy exams,

whereas the remaining 2 365 have been PCR exams.

The each day test-positivity charge stands at 10,65%, whereas 15,64% in

the previous 14 days.

Georgia’s complete case tally reached 1 635 509, amongst them 1 585

885 individuals recovered and 16 554 died.

As of March 13, 2 832 994 individuals acquired the Covid-19 vaccine, with

603 in a day.