Georgia to apply ‘immediately’ for EU membership: Ruling party

Georgia will “immediately” apply for EU membership, the Black Sea nation’s ruling celebration mentioned Wednesday, a day after the European Parliament backed war-torn Ukraine’s bid to use for EU membership.

The ruling Georgian Dream celebration chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, introduced the celebration’s “decision today to immediately apply for the EU membership.”

Georgia calls on the EU “to review our application in an urgent manner and to make the decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU membership candidate,” he advised a press convention.

Georgia’s choice adopted an identical transfer by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who gained backing from MEPs in a non-binding decision recommending that EU our bodies grant Ukraine the standing of candidate nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin final week ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The vote was largely seen in Georgia as a window of alternative to advance its personal EU aspirations – a objective enshrined within the nation’s structure.

Last yr, the Georgian authorities introduced its intention to use for EU membership in 2024.

Georgia’s and Ukraine’s efforts to forge nearer ties with the West has lengthy angered former imperial grasp Russia.

Tensions with Moscow culminated in Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Both Georgia and Ukraine have signed affiliation agreements with the EU “on economic integration and political approximation,” and free commerce, which give no assure for an eventual membership.

