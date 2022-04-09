Georgia to receive EU membership questionnaire on April 11

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and

Enlargement, stated on Saturday he would hand over the questionnaires

for European Union membership to Georgia and Moldova on Monday,

citing Agenda.ge.

Varhelyi added the questionnaire had already been given to

Ukraine on Friday by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the

European Commission.

The EU Commissioner defined the questionnaires would assist the

European Commission to organize opinions on EU functions of the

applicant nations.

The European Council invited the European Commission, the

government department of the European Union, to submit its opinions on

the EU membership functions of the Republic of Moldova and

Georgia.

Georgia formally utilized for EU membership on March 3, with

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signing the nation’s membership

software.