Georgia to receive EU membership questionnaire on April 11
Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and
Enlargement, stated on Saturday he would hand over the questionnaires
for European Union membership to Georgia and Moldova on Monday,
Varhelyi added the questionnaire had already been given to
Ukraine on Friday by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the
European Commission.
The EU Commissioner defined the questionnaires would assist the
European Commission to organize opinions on EU functions of the
applicant nations.
The European Council invited the European Commission, the
government department of the European Union, to submit its opinions on
the EU membership functions of the Republic of Moldova and
Georgia.
Georgia formally utilized for EU membership on March 3, with
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signing the nation’s membership
software.