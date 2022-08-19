Georgia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign agreement to simplify customs transit procedures between countries

An settlement on preliminary information alternate to simplify customs

transit procedures between Georgian, Turkish and Azerbaijani

Governments was signed in a tripartite assembly by Levan Kakava, the

Head of Georgian Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance, Riza

Turagay, the Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye and Shakhin

Bagirov, the Acting Head of the State Customs Committee of

Azerbaijan, in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, Trend experiences citing

Agenda.

The Georgian Revenue Service stated the settlement, signed inside

the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway venture, would give

the events a chance to make sure the alternate of preliminary

info on cargo and automobiles, transferring between the borders of

the three international locations, and would promote “more effective”

cooperation, safety and authorized commerce between customs

administrations.

Our objective ought to be data-based commerce and transport paperwork,

automated completion of customs declarations, and inspiring

digital submission of knowledge by shoppers. At the identical

time, the factitious intelligence venture is actively being

carried out within the division”, stated Kakava.

The events additionally highlighted the significance of “smooth delivery”

of worldwide cargo within the Caucasus area and mentioned the

collectively carried out measures within the means of managing the

elevated cargo stream.