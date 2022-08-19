Georgia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign agreement to simplify customs transit procedures between countries
An settlement on preliminary information alternate to simplify customs
transit procedures between Georgian, Turkish and Azerbaijani
Governments was signed in a tripartite assembly by Levan Kakava, the
Head of Georgian Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance, Riza
Turagay, the Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye and Shakhin
Bagirov, the Acting Head of the State Customs Committee of
Azerbaijan, in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, Trend experiences citing
Agenda.
The Georgian Revenue Service stated the settlement, signed inside
the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway venture, would give
the events a chance to make sure the alternate of preliminary
info on cargo and automobiles, transferring between the borders of
the three international locations, and would promote “more effective”
cooperation, safety and authorized commerce between customs
administrations.
Our objective ought to be data-based commerce and transport paperwork,
automated completion of customs declarations, and inspiring
digital submission of knowledge by shoppers. At the identical
time, the factitious intelligence venture is actively being
carried out within the division”, stated Kakava.
The events additionally highlighted the significance of “smooth delivery”
of worldwide cargo within the Caucasus area and mentioned the
collectively carried out measures within the means of managing the
elevated cargo stream.