Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya join SA’s Currie Cup structure | Sport

SA Rugby has confirmed its competitors construction for the rest of the 2022 rugby season.

The Women’s Premier Division has been expanded to seven groups, with the Golden Lions Women added to the combination.

With the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup Premier Division already in full swing, SA Rugby on Monday confirmed the competitors construction for the rest of the native rugby calendar, which can embody a 10-team Currie Cup First Division in addition to seven groups in an expanded Women’s Premier Division.

The Currie Cup Premier Division kicked off in January to permit the SA home season to align with the northern hemisphere.

The nation’s 4 high franchises – the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions – ply their commerce within the United Rugby Championship, which culminates within the closing on 18 June. The Currie Cup Premier Division closing is every week afterward 25 June.

In the Currie Cup First Division, Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya shall be joined by defending champions the Leopards, Griffons, South Western Districts, Boland, Eastern Province, Border and the Valke. It shall be a single spherical of motion, with the ultimate scheduled for the ultimate weekend of June.

Last December, SA Rugby’s General Council accredited a movement that the highest South African workforce within the First Division be routinely promoted to the Premier Division on the finish of the 2022 Currie Cup season, creating an eight-team Premier Division.

In addition, the promoted workforce shall be entrenched for 2 seasons (till the top of the 2024 Currie Cup season) when the underside workforce within the Premier Division shall be routinely relegated in favour of the highest South African workforce within the First Division, which will even be entrenched for 2 seasons earlier than promotion/relegation on the finish of the 2026 season.

SA Rugby added that plans on a contest for the First Division sides within the final quarter of the yr had been additionally underway and can be confirmed in the end.

Women’s rugby

On the ladies’s home entrance, the Golden Lions Women will be part of the six groups from the 2021 Women’s Premier Division – defending champions Border Ladies, in addition to Western Province, EP Queens, Boland Dames, Blue Bulls Women and Sharks Women.

This new-look competitors shall be performed over a single spherical from 23 April, with the ultimate scheduled for 30 July.

The Women’s First Division, that includes eight groups – Leopards, Valke, Limpopo, Pumas, Free State, Griffons, Griquas and SWD – commences on 11 June, with the construction of the competitors to be confirmed in the end.

Juniors

The SA Rugby U20 Cup competitors shall be contested over a single spherical by the Bulls, Cheetahs, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Sharks and Western Province, with the primary spherical of fixtures on 25/26 February and the ultimate on 16 April.

Six groups will contest the U20 Shield from 9 April. The groups shall be cut up into two teams – North (Limpopo, Pumas and Valke) and South (Boland, Border and SWD) – with the group winners squaring off within the closing on 28 May.

The newly launched U21 Cup and Shield competitions begin concurrently on 20 August and after a single spherical of fixtures, the 2 high sides will battle it out for the title on 15 October.

The U21 Cup will see the Bulls, Free State, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Sharks and Western Province battle it out, whereas the U21 Shield shall be contested by Boland, Border, Griffons, Griquas, Limpopo, Pumas and Valke.

SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, stated the governing physique was trying ahead to the yr forward.

“Understandably, it has been very difficult to plan for the new season in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and while a number of variables may yet change our plans, we are pleased to announce these competitions, ranging from the Currie Cup First Division and women’s leagues down to provincial age-group rugby,” stated Roux.

“I’d like to commend the union CEOs and coaches for working so hard on numerous calls with our Rugby Department to produce a workable schedule despite all the challenges, which includes a very full roster for the remainder of the season, as well as our broadcast partner for getting on-board with these plans in an extraordinary season.”