Georgian electricity export revenue up 337% in Jan-July

Georgia obtained $64.78 million from exporting electrical energy

between January-July, a 337 p.c enhance year-on-year, knowledge

revealed by the State Electricity System reveals, Trend reviews citing Agenda.

The figures present that 93 p.c of the exports accounted for

Türkiye, with 630,992,000 kWh of electrical energy exported to the

nation.

In the reported interval, 1 billion 41 million kilowatt-hours of

electrical energy was additionally exported from Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia

to Turkey by means of Georgia.

This month, 160 million kWh of electrical energy is deliberate to be

exported, whereas the annual quantity is estimated to achieve 897.8

million kWh, in accordance with the forecast steadiness.

The export of electrical energy began in May, when 269.4 million kWh

was exported, whereas in June the determine reached 351.2 million kWh,

and in July – 114.5 million kWh.