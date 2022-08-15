Georgian FM: Georgia will have specific, tangible results in bilateral relations with EU very soon

In bilateral relations between Georgia and the European Union,

the nation may have “specific, tangible results very soon”,

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili stated on Sunday, whereas

commenting on the annual Association Agreement Implementation

Report of the EU, Trend experiences citing Agenda.

The Georgian Public Broadcaster cited Darchiashvili as saying

that Georgia has had an “open and ongoing” dialogue with the EU and

noting that the Government has been working to beat “all of the

current challenges”.

Darchiashvili additionally highlighted a “very dynamic” course of in the direction of

the EU and pledged that the nation would proceed to maneuver “very

actively” in the direction of the ultimate integration into the EU.

The EU printed its annual Association Implementation Report on

Georgia on Friday, which reviewed the nation’s implementation of

reforms beneath the EU-Georgia Association Agreement over the previous

12 months.