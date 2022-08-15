Georgian FM: Georgia will have specific, tangible results in bilateral relations with EU very soon
In bilateral relations between Georgia and the European Union,
the nation may have “specific, tangible results very soon”,
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili stated on Sunday, whereas
commenting on the annual Association Agreement Implementation
Report of the EU, Trend experiences citing Agenda.
The Georgian Public Broadcaster cited Darchiashvili as saying
that Georgia has had an “open and ongoing” dialogue with the EU and
noting that the Government has been working to beat “all of the
current challenges”.
Darchiashvili additionally highlighted a “very dynamic” course of in the direction of
the EU and pledged that the nation would proceed to maneuver “very
actively” in the direction of the ultimate integration into the EU.
The EU printed its annual Association Implementation Report on
Georgia on Friday, which reviewed the nation’s implementation of
reforms beneath the EU-Georgia Association Agreement over the previous
12 months.