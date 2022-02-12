Georgian FM meets US Ambassador
Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held a gathering with
US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan. The events reviewed the
regional safety surroundings, the developments round Ukraine and
reaffirmed sturdy assist for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial
integrity, Trend
studies citing 1TV.
Talks additionally targeted on the US-Russia safety dialogue and US
shut cooperation with companions on this course of. David Zalkaliani
thanked the US Government for the shut coordination throughout the
dialogue with Russia and supporting Georgia.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the assembly anew highlighted
the sturdy strategic partnership between Georgia and the United
States, “which is essential for the frequent pursuits of each
nations, in addition to for the area and Euro-Atlantic
safety.”