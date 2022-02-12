Georgian FM meets US Ambassador

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held a gathering with

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan. The events reviewed the

regional safety surroundings, the developments round Ukraine and

reaffirmed sturdy assist for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial

integrity, Trend

studies citing 1TV.

Talks additionally targeted on the US-Russia safety dialogue and US

shut cooperation with companions on this course of. David Zalkaliani

thanked the US Government for the shut coordination throughout the

dialogue with Russia and supporting Georgia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the assembly anew highlighted

the sturdy strategic partnership between Georgia and the United

States, “which is essential for the frequent pursuits of each

nations, in addition to for the area and Euro-Atlantic

safety.”