Europe
Georgian FM talks country’s sectoral rapprochement with EU
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Johannes
Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration and
Janusz Wojciechowski, the Commissioner for Agriculture, in
Brussels.
The assembly positively assessed EU-Georgia cooperation and
targeted on the significance of Georgia’s software for EU
membership and ongoing or applied reforms inside the
Association Agreement, the Foreign Ministry stated.
The sides additionally mentioned Georgia’s sectoral rapprochement with
the EU and the subsequent steps. They touched upon prospects to extend
Georgian exports to the EU, stressing the necessity to totally understand the
potential of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.