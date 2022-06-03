Georgian FM talks country’s sectoral rapprochement with EU

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Johannes

Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration and

Janusz Wojciechowski, the Commissioner for Agriculture, in

Brussels.

The assembly positively assessed EU-Georgia cooperation and

targeted on the significance of Georgia’s software for EU

membership and ongoing or applied reforms inside the

Association Agreement, the Foreign Ministry stated.

The sides additionally mentioned Georgia’s sectoral rapprochement with

the EU and the subsequent steps. They touched upon prospects to extend

Georgian exports to the EU, stressing the necessity to totally understand the

potential of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.