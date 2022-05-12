Georgian Health Minister reports GEL 35 mln plunge in Turkey-imported drug expenses
Over 100,000 Georgian residents purchased GEL 15 million price of
Turkey-imported medicines in two months, exhibiting a GEL 35 million
plunge, Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili Wednesday informed the MPs in
the Parliament inside the Minister’s Hour format, Trend stories citing
1TV.
The Minister mentioned throughout his go to to Turkey, earlier than launching
the reform, Turkish colleagues pledged the standard of the medicines
to be of “top quality”. Azarashvili additionally mentioned the Ministry is
engaged on setting the reference pricing on the medical
merchandise.
Besides opening as much as the Turkish pharmaceutical market, the
Ministry funds extensively used medicines to deal with power illnesses
below the Universal Health Care Programme. The programme budged
topped GEL 24 million, mentioned Azarashvili, pledging the amount to
swell.