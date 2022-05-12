Georgian Health Minister reports GEL 35 mln plunge in Turkey-imported drug expenses

Over 100,000 Georgian residents purchased GEL 15 million price of

Turkey-imported medicines in two months, exhibiting a GEL 35 million

plunge, Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili Wednesday informed the MPs in

the Parliament inside the Minister’s Hour format, Trend stories citing

1TV.

The Minister mentioned throughout his go to to Turkey, earlier than launching

the reform, Turkish colleagues pledged the standard of the medicines

to be of “top quality”. Azarashvili additionally mentioned the Ministry is

engaged on setting the reference pricing on the medical

merchandise.

Besides opening as much as the Turkish pharmaceutical market, the

Ministry funds extensively used medicines to deal with power illnesses

below the Universal Health Care Programme. The programme budged

topped GEL 24 million, mentioned Azarashvili, pledging the amount to

swell.