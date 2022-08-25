Georgian Interior Minister thanks Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Minister of

Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked Azerbaijan

and Turkey, he stated, commenting on the hearth extinguishing work in

Borjomi, Trend studies citing Georgian media.

According to him, the localization of the hearth is dependent upon

climate circumstances.

“Today, three plane have been added to aviation. I need to

thank the Turkish aspect, our associates for this. Helicopters have been

working since morning, however they might not work for a number of hours

attributable to sturdy winds. Aviation, alternatively, labored on the

highest potential stage, and the outcome was apparent, comparatively

decreased the supply of fireplace, the world of its unfold,” he stated.

The Minister of Internal Affairs additionally thanked Azerbaijan for the

provided help. “I need to thank the Azerbaijani aspect, our

associates,” he stated.

According to him, there isn’t a hazard of fireplace approaching the

Baku-Ceyhan pipeline.