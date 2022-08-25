Georgian Interior Minister thanks Azerbaijan and Türkiye
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Minister of
Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked Azerbaijan
and Turkey, he stated, commenting on the hearth extinguishing work in
Borjomi, Trend studies citing Georgian media.
According to him, the localization of the hearth is dependent upon
climate circumstances.
“Today, three plane have been added to aviation. I need to
thank the Turkish aspect, our associates for this. Helicopters have been
working since morning, however they might not work for a number of hours
attributable to sturdy winds. Aviation, alternatively, labored on the
highest potential stage, and the outcome was apparent, comparatively
decreased the supply of fireplace, the world of its unfold,” he stated.
The Minister of Internal Affairs additionally thanked Azerbaijan for the
provided help. “I need to thank the Azerbaijani aspect, our
associates,” he stated.
According to him, there isn’t a hazard of fireplace approaching the
Baku-Ceyhan pipeline.