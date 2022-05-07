Georgian, Israeli FMs discuss partnership, security matters

Close partnership between Georgia and Israel and prospects for

its additional growth have been mentioned on Friday in a cellphone name

between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his

Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.

Lapid congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his latest

appointment on the place, the Georgian overseas workplace mentioned.

The dialog between the 2 officers then centered on the

potential for financial cooperation, in addition to partnership in

safety issues. The ministers reaffirmed their readiness to

proceed the “close ties” between their states.