Europe
Georgian, Israeli FMs discuss partnership, security matters
Close partnership between Georgia and Israel and prospects for
its additional growth have been mentioned on Friday in a cellphone name
between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his
Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.
Lapid congratulated his Georgian counterpart on his latest
appointment on the place, the Georgian overseas workplace mentioned.
The dialog between the 2 officers then centered on the
potential for financial cooperation, in addition to partnership in
safety issues. The ministers reaffirmed their readiness to
proceed the “close ties” between their states.