Georgian Legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili brings home the Gold

Current world champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili placed on a show-stopping efficiency in entrance of his followers within the -73kg occasion on the second day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam in Georgia.

His Japanese opponent levelled the rating with simply seconds to go. However, the 2012 Olympic Champion and native hero dug deep in entrance of the house crowd. The 30-year-old secured a win when he carried out a superb footsweep, sending the spectators wild.

Demonstrating glorious sportsmanship, the Georgian legend congratulated his opponent. He grow to be a World Champion on the Budapest -73kg occasion in 2021.

He was awarded his medal by Georgian Judo Federation President Mr Giorgi Atabegashvili.

“Of course, every achievement means so much to me. The Olympics, the World Judo Championships, every final is important” said Shavdatuashvili, who collected four medals at the European Championships in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be on the podium, to see your hard work pay off, I’m always fighting for victory, and it’s incredible to do this at home” he added.

In the -63kg category young Israeli Inbal Shemesh had an unforgettable day. After winning a silver medal in the 2019 Tel Aviv Grand Prix, she used the same tani-otoshi technique on each of her opponents to reach her first Grand Slam final.

There she faced Brazil’s seasoned Ketelyn Quadros, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual sport. Shemesh was overwhelmed with emotion when she claim the gold.

The International Judo Federation’s Events Director Dr Lisa Allan was on hand to award the medals

“Actually I really love this crowd. I think they really support me because they like the style of ura-nage and coming close. So it makes me really happy to listen to them of course” mentioned Inbal Shemesh.

Meanwhile, Sanne Van Dijke took gold within the -70kg class, with a tactical victory over Spain’s Ai Tsunoda Roustant.

The 26-year-old who was the 2017 and 2021 European gold medalist was awarded her medal by International Judo Federation Education and Coaching Director Mr Mohammed Meridja.

In the -81kg competitors Lee Joonhwan devastated Georgian hopes of a second Gold, as he defeated fan favorite Tato Grigalashvili with a improbable counter.

His debut on the World Judo Tour was actually a memorable one. The medals had been awarded by IJF Head Referee Director Mr Florin Daniel Lascau.

Each yr the Georgian staff comes out in power, showcasing one of the best of their proud nation.

The staff took residence two extra bronze medals, giving the native followers, much more, to cheer for.

The youthful judoka stood out particularly, displaying nice promise for the upcoming race to Paris.