Georgian talent triumphs in epic first day of 2022 Tbilisi Grand Slam

Judo was welcomed again to Georgia in typical vogue, with a passionate crowd stuffed with riled-up followers.

In the beneath 48 kilogram class, Melanie Legoux Clement took her first Grand Slam gold, celebrating together with her coach, and former Olympic Champion, Lucie Decosse.

She was awarded her medal by Mr Mohammed Meridja, IJF’s Education & Coaching Director.

Home favorite Temur Nozadze was having a terrific day – stuffed with tense and thrilling exchanges on the beneath 60kg occasion, giving the house crowd precisely what they got here for.

He took on up-and-coming Giorgi Sardalashvili in an all Georgian closing. The two younger Judoka battled it out in additional time in what proved to be an epic struggle, concluding with a ferocious throw from Nozadze.

Both locked in, totally dedicated, one athlete needed to go. Nozadze’s willpower gained out, giving him the victory, and grand slam glory.

The two confirmed nice respect and friendship afterwards, appreciated by all in attendance.

Nozadze was awarded his medals by Georgia’s Special State Protection Service head Mr Anzor Chubinidze.

“It’s always hard when there is a contest between two Georgian judoka,” Nozadze instructed reporters afterwards. “Especially when it is the final, so it was very tense and difficult for me. But you know, I was able to gather all my energy and finally, I won the gold medal. I’m very happy.”

After warming up collectively, pals turned rivals within the closing of the beneath 52kg class. Olympic Champion within the beneath 48kg, Distria Krasniqi caught Hungary’s Reka Pupp with a powerful O-soto, after which transitioned straight into groundwork to earn the Ippon.

IJF Sport’s Director Mr Skander Hachicha was available to award the medals.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Krasniqi defined she was joyful to pair up with Pupp to coach collectively earlier than the occasion.

“Outside of the mat I respect everyone, and I try to help anyone that needs help. And today we both didn’t have any sparring partners, so actually she asked me to warm up. So of course I agreed because I needed her too. So we warmed up and wished each other good luck to see each other in the finals, and this happened so I’m very happy.”

Denis Vieru took his fifth Grand Slam gold within the 66kg closing. Georgian Judo Federation President Mr Giorgi Atabegashvili introduced the medals

It was a primary Grand Slam outing and medal for Huh Mimi within the beneath 57kg class. The 19-year-old Korean was awarded the gold medal by IJF Head Referee Director Mr Ki-Young Jeon.

The Georgian workforce was out in power as we speak as most of the nation’s younger judoka introduced surprises in every class!

Fan favorite Vazha Margvelashvili executed the Ippon of the day in his bronze medal contest – a traditional approach mastered by Georgian judokas. Margvelashvili set the bar excessive for 2 extra days of improbable Judo in Tbilisi, the native followers can’t wait.