Georgian, US servicemembers graduate from Basic Mountain Training Summer Course
A bunch of Georgian and American servicemembers have accomplished a
joint course for mountain coaching in Georgia and obtained their
certificates on Sunday, the Defence Ministry introduced, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.
Completing the three-week course at western Georgia’s Sachkhere
Mountain Training School, the professionals obtained the
confirmations of their profitable participation from Colonel Zurab
Khvichia, the Commander of Training and Military Education on the
venue, and a consultant of the United States Embassy.
The navy course concerned coaching in rules and
technical use of mountain tools, collective survival and
evacuation abilities, the Ministry stated.
Courses in river and impediment crossing in addition to mountaineering
have been additionally included, with the troops finishing the programme with a
“complex test” and a bodily trial.