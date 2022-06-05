Georgian, US servicemembers graduate from Basic Mountain Training Summer Course

A bunch of Georgian and American servicemembers have accomplished a

joint course for mountain coaching in Georgia and obtained their

certificates on Sunday, the Defence Ministry introduced, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.

Completing the three-week course at western Georgia’s Sachkhere

Mountain Training School, the professionals obtained the

confirmations of their profitable participation from Colonel Zurab

Khvichia, the Commander of Training and Military Education on the

venue, and a consultant of the United States Embassy.

The navy course concerned coaching in rules and

technical use of mountain tools, collective survival and

evacuation abilities, the Ministry stated.

Courses in river and impediment crossing in addition to mountaineering

have been additionally included, with the troops finishing the programme with a

“complex test” and a bodily trial.