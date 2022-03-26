Georgia’s breakaway region sends troops to Ukraine      

Georgia’s breakaway area of South Ossetia has despatched troops to Ukraine to “help protect Russia,” its chief stated on Saturday, as Moscow’s navy marketing campaign within the neighboring nation entered its thirty first day.

“Our guys are going to fulfil their military duty with a proudly raised banner,” the chief of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, stated on Telegram.

He stated the troops have been “on fire.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They understand perfectly that they are going to defend Russia, they are going to defend Ossetia too,” Bibilov stated.

“Because if fascism is not crushed at the distant frontiers, tomorrow it will again manifest itself here.”

He didn’t say what number of troops had been deployed however posted a video displaying a number of buses and vehicles on the transfer.

The announcement got here on the thirty first day of the Kremlin’s navy marketing campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, with 1000’s of individuals killed and greater than 10 million displaced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated Moscow goals to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

After a month of combating Russian forces have been unable to interrupt the Ukrainian military’s resistance. On Friday, Russia signaled it could dial again its goals in Ukraine to concentrate on the east.

In 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a short however bloody struggle over South Ossetia.

After the struggle, Russia acknowledged South Ossetia, and one other separatist area, Abkhazia, as impartial statelets and stationed everlasting navy bases there.

The full-scale offensive on Ukraine has sparked an outpouring of solidarity in Georgia, with a whole bunch of Georgians becoming a member of the Ukrainian military.

Read extra:

Russia bringing in reinforcements from Georgia, prioritizing the Donbas: Pentagon

Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor says

In Hiroshima, Japan PM, US envoy warn Russia over nuclear threat