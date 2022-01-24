Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s copper ores imports from Azerbaijan from January by way of November 2021 amounted to $6.5 million, which is a lower of 52.8 %, in comparison with $13.8 million over the identical interval of 2020, Trend studies through National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan solely in November 2021 decreased by 85.1 %, in comparison with the identical interval of 2020 ($2.9 million), and by 89.2 %, in comparison with October 2021 ($4.1 million), and totaled $440,020 value of imports.

Azerbaijan ranked sixth amongst major exporters of copper ores to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s complete imports of copper ores from January by way of November 2021 amounted to $668.3 million, which is a rise of 23.6 %, in comparison with $540.6 million over the identical interval of 2020.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter: @mariiiakhm