Georgia’s PM signs country’s application for EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili signed

Georgia’s utility for EU membership on March 3, Trend experiences through Georgian

media.

According to the PM, making use of for the EU membership is one other

essential step on Georgia’s European integration path.

“Georgia, all through its lengthy historical past, has at all times belonged to

the ​​European tradition and civilization, and even now it makes

helpful contribution to its safety and growth,” the PM

mentioned.

—

