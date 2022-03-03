Europe

Georgia's PM signs country's application for EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili signed
Georgia’s utility for EU membership on March 3, Trend experiences through Georgian
media.

According to the PM, making use of for the EU membership is one other
essential step on Georgia’s European integration path.

“Georgia, all through its lengthy historical past, has at all times belonged to
the ​​European tradition and civilization, and even now it makes
helpful contribution to its safety and growth,” the PM
mentioned.

