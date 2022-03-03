Georgia’s race to oversee voting pits an election denier against an election defender

toggle caption Alyssa Pointer for NPR

Over cheeseburgers, onion rings and fried rooster salads, folks shared what they’d heard. Something “crooked” was occurring throughout the nation.

In California, for example, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom hadn’t truly received his recall election final yr by the 3 million votes that was reported.

“They found boxes of ballots months later, all for the other guy,” somebody whispered.

The TV over the bar on the Flying Machine restaurant in Lawrenceville, Ga., was turned to Fox News, and Republicans gathered to speak about what they have been speaking about for a lot of the previous yr and a half: voter fraud.

“How many feel that the 2020 elections were a little sketchy?!” requested DeKalb County GOP Chair Marci McCarthy, to cheers. “Everybody should be raising their hands!”

The restaurant occasion was the twelfth and closing cease in a three-day “election integrity” tour placed on by one of many nation’s preeminent election deniers, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.

Hice objected to the 2020 election outcomes on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, simply hours after it had been stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob.

And now, the previous pastor is working to supervise voting in Georgia because the secretary of state.

“If ever the sacred trust of the voice of the people is ever compromised or violated, then we as a republic are in serious, serious trouble,” Hice advised the gang on the Flying Machine. “And I believe with all my heart that was broken in Georgia in this last election cycle.”

There has by no means been proof to help that declare. No main or widespread points with the 2020 election have been uncovered anyplace within the United States, and paper ballots in Georgia have been recounted a number of instances, together with as soon as by hand throughout a risk-limiting audit.

Yet in accordance with recent polls, a majority of Republican voters nationwide nonetheless imagine there have been issues. Which is why the incumbent within the Georgia secretary of state race, Brad Raffensperger, is now dealing with a number of Republican major challengers.

On the again of Hice’s marketing campaign posters, there’s a cowboy boot and the phrases “Boot Brad.”

Under siege from his personal celebration

A soft-spoken former engineer, Raffensperger did not enter politics till he was in his mid-50s. He was elected to his first time period as secretary of state in Georgia in 2018, and fewer than three years later, he acquired a phone call that changed his life.

“All I want to do is this — I just want to find 11,780 votes,” stated former President Donald Trump, effectively asking Raffensperger to overturn the election leads to Georgia in his favor.

The secretary declined. “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger stated.

But consultants fear that election-denying candidates like Hice can be extra keen than Raffensperger was to subvert the desire of the voters in future races, attributable to their willingness to unfold election misinformation.

An NPR analysis discovered that there are no less than 20 such Republican candidates in secretary of state races throughout the nation this yr.

“The reasons why Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election failed is because there were state officials who refused to substantiate his claims of fraud,” stated Franita Tolson, an election legislation professional on the University of Southern California. “These folks really are gatekeepers.”

Hice advised NPR in an interview that he thought it was applicable for Trump to name Raffensperger after the election. And he declined to reply whether or not he would have responded otherwise to Trump’s request.

“The president was, from the way I listened to it, clearly saying [to Raffensperger], ‘There were obvious problems in this election and do your job and investigate,’ ” Hice stated. “That’s a reasonable request.”

Over the previous 15 months since that decision, Raffensperger, the chief election official in Georgia, has frolicked virtually day by day correcting the identical misinformation Trump cited when he made his ask.

In the decision, for example, Trump falsely stated hundreds of lifeless folks voted in Georgia in 2020.

“There were four. That’s one, two, three, four. Not 4,000,” stated Raffensperger at a Rotary Club Q&A he attended final week in Dalton, Ga.

At these types of occasions, Raffensperger does not elevate his voice or actually undertaking a lot emotion in any respect. It’s a stark distinction from Hice’s sermonizing about voter fraud, which Raffensperger says is by design.

Republicans in 2020 have been too “spun up” and polarized about voting by politicians like Trump, he stated, which led to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Just weeks earlier than that riot, a member of Raffensperger’s workers warned at a press conference that somebody was “going to get killed” because of the misinformation swirling across the election.

“Our entire society gasped and realized that [Jan. 6] was a bridge way too far,” Raffensperger stated in an interview with NPR. “I think now we’re trying to figure out, how do we go forward? We have to have conversations that are respectful, based on truth. I think when we do that, I think that we can start moving forward.”

A special type of race

When Raffensperger was first elected secretary of state, the place was nonetheless regarded as a sleepy, bureaucratic place. Many, if not most, voters throughout the nation could not identify the one who held the place in their very own state.

But 2020 turned the election neighborhood the wrong way up. Raffensperger has develop into a family identify, and now folks greater than ever must be taking note of down-ballot races, says Adrienne Jones, a political science professor at Morehouse College.

“You need a game plan. You need to know what the secretary of state is. … You need to know who the judges are,” she stated. “It’s got to become a more active, full-bodied engagement.”

One signal that persons are sensing the urgency is the cash.

The race in Georgia, and secretary of state races in different swing states, are flooded with marketing campaign donations in a method they by no means have been earlier than, in accordance with ongoing evaluation from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Hice leads the Georgia discipline with $1.6 million raised to date, in accordance with the Brennan Center’s evaluation.

Larry Norden, the senior director of the elections and authorities packages on the Brennan Center, says it is a good factor that voters are paying consideration.

But he additionally worries concerning the existential stakes being placing on these types of races, contemplating most voters have to have faith in election outcomes for a democracy to operate, and never everybody’s candidate can win.

“The treatment of election officials,” Norden stated, “and secretaries of state specifically, as something more than umpires … but actually team players who can tilt the field one way or another, is not good for American democracy.”