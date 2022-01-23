Georgia’s revenues from tourism to surge in 2022 – Galt & Taggart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s tourism revenues in 2021 amounted to $1.2 billion, which is a rise of 129.8 %, in comparison with $542 million in 2020, Trend reviews by way of tourism restoration evaluation from the Galt & Taggart.

According to the report, the identical determine decreased by 62.5 %, in comparison with 2019 ($3.2 billion), and accounted for 38.1 % of the 2019 stage (earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic).

Georgia’s revenues from worldwide journey in December 2021 amounted to $126.1 million, which is a 9-times enhance, in comparison with 2020 ($15 million). At the identical time, Georgia’s tourism revenues within the reporting interval of 2021 accounted for 58 % of the 2019 stage ($217 million).

Georgia’s tourism revenues in 2021 largely accounted for EU nations with a 14 % share of the entire revenues. Ukraine ranks second with a 13 % share of the entire revenues, adopted by Russia (12 % share), Turkey (10 % share), and Israel (9 % share).

The quantity of Georgia’s tourism revenues in 2021 acсounted for six.4 % of the GDP, in comparison with 3.4 % in 2020, and 18.7 % in 2019, Galt & Taggart famous.

In the baseline situation, Galt & Taggart expects Georgia’s tourism revenues in 2022 to recuperate to 80-85 % of the 2019 stage and whole $2.8 billion (123.2-percent year-on-year enhance). The projected determine will account for 13 % of the GDP, the report added.

Meanwhile, the entire variety of worldwide guests to Georgia from January by way of December 2021 amounted to 1.8 million guests, which is a rise of seven.7 %, in comparison with 1.7 million over the identical interval of 2020.

