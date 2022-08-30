Geoscience council registers 3.1 tremor in east of Johannesburg | News24

The Council for Geoscience has registered an earth tremor that was felt on Sunday morning in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg.

On Monday, the council mentioned the tremor, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, hit the realm at 00:56.

Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela mentioned the council couldn’t verify if the tremor was pure or induced.

“While we cannot confirm with absolute certainty that the earthquake was natural or induced, it is worth noting that the earthquake occurred in a region known for induced seismicity,” mentioned Mononela.

?? ALERT: 3.1-MAGNITUDE TREMOR RECORDED BETWEEN BRAKPAN & SPRINGS AT 00:56 ON SUNDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 28, 2022

Mononela mentioned South Africans are inspired to file incidents by accessing the council’s on-line questionnaire.

Residents shared their experiences on-line, with some from about 25km away in Benoni claiming to have felt the tremor.