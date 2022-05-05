Gerhard Mans, Namibia’s first rugby captain, dies in cycling accident | Sport

Former rugby participant Gerhard Mans was an avid bike owner. (Facebook)

Former Namibia rugby captain Gerhard Mans died on Wednesday morning after a automotive struck him whereas he was biking in Windhoek.

According to Namibian information company, Informanté, Mans was killed on the Western Bypass when a automotive struck him whereas he was biking together with his son, Gerhard Junior.

Mans, 60, was named captain for the primary Namibian nationwide aspect after the nation’s independence.

The former winger performed 27 Tests for Namibia between 1990 and 1994. He scored 26 Test tries as Namibia received 20 of these video games.

Mans turned captain of the-then South West Africa in 1987 and led the crew to the Currie Cup B division title.

South West Africa gained promotion to the Currie Cup A division in 1988 the place they completed third within the standings. They famously beat Western Province 24-21 at Newlands, and Transvaal 25-22 at Ellis Park.

Mans was considered one of 5 nominees for the 1988 SA Rugby Player of the Year award. The different nominees have been Adolf Malan, Calla Scholtz, Tiaan Strauss and the eventual winner Naas Botha.

Mans, who additionally performed for Free State within the early Eighties, retired after the 1994 season when Namibia didn’t qualify for the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

His son, Gerhard Junior, has represented Namibia in biking.