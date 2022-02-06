German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s stance on Russia looms over first visit to US

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week on a mission to reassure Americans that his nation stands alongside the United States and different NATO companions in opposing any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Scholz has mentioned that Moscow would pay a “high price” within the occasion of an assault, however his authorities’s refusal to provide deadly weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in japanese Europe or spell out which sanctions it might assist towards Russia has drawn criticism overseas and at dwelling.

“The Germans are right now missing in action. They are doing far less than they need to do,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat and member of the Armed Services Committee, not too long ago instructed an viewers of Ukrainian Americans in his state, Connecticut.

This sentiment was echoed by Republican Senator Rob Portman, who questioned why Berlin hadn’t but permitted a request to let NATO member Estonia go over outdated German howitzers to Ukraine. “That makes no sense to me, and I’ve made that very clear in conversations with the Germans and others,” Portman instructed NBC.

Publicly, German officers insist their nation is doing its half. Germany’s ambassador in Washington, Emily Haber, appeared on Fox News final month to defend Berlin’s restrictive stance on arms exports and spotlight the beneficiant financial assist supplied to Ukraine.

Yet in a confidential diplomatic cable starting “Berlin, we have a problem,” Haber warned that Germany dangers being portrayed as an unreliable associate in Washington, the revered German information weekly Der Spiegel reported.

Much criticism has additionally centered on Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian provides of pure gasoline and the development of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing that gasoline to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine. The venture has lengthy been opposed by the United States however is strongly supported by Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party, most prominently its final chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder.

The 77-year-old Schroeder is near Russian President Vladimir Putin and already heads the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG and the board of administrators of Nord Stream 2.

In a transfer prone to embarrass Scholz forward of his first journey to Washington, the Russian state-owned gasoline firm Gazprom introduced on Friday that Schroeder — who has accused Ukraine of “saber-rattling” in its standoff with Russia — has been nominated to affix its board of administrators.

Scholz’s spokesman declined repeated requests for touch upon Schroeder’s ties to Putin.

Support for Nord Stream 2 goes past Schroeder, nonetheless.

The Social Democratic governor of the northeast German state the place the pipeline arrives from Russia has lobbied for it. Her predecessor chairs a charitable basis created to defend corporations engaged on the venture from doable US sanctions.

It’s with this baggage in tow that Scholz will meet President Joe Biden and members of Congress on Monday, with a information convention and community interview additionally deliberate. The softly-spoken 63-year-old’s efficiency in Washington might have broad implications for US-German relations and Scholz’s standing at dwelling.

While former President Donald Trump continuously slammed Germany, accusing it of not pulling its weight internationally, his successor has sought to rebuild relations with Berlin.

“Biden has taken some real risks, including on the the issue of the German-Russian gas pipeline,” mentioned Jeff Rathke, president of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

“(Scholz’s) visit to Washington is an opportunity for him to try to turn that page,” mentioned Rathke.

Having succeeded long-time German chief Angela Merkel final yr, Scholz additionally must appease doubters at dwelling who accuse him of pulling a diplomatic vanishing act in comparison with his European counterparts.

With the phrase “Where is Scholz?” trending on social media final week, German conservative opposition chief Friedrich Merz known as for “clear words” from the federal government on the Ukraine disaster.

“We must rule nothing out as a reaction to a further military escalation,” the leader of Merkel’s center-right bloc said. “It’s a disaster that the German chancellor is evidently paralyzed and inhibited at the moment in what he perhaps could do.”

Others in Scholz’s three-party governing coalition have also been more hawkish toward Russia.

During her visit to Moscow last month, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party branded Russia’s troop deployment at the border with Ukraine a “threat.” She plans to visit Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday and inspect the front line between Ukrainian troops and areas held by Russian-based separatists in the east.

Whatever Germany does to support Ukraine will likely come at a cost.

Germany’s approval of 5,000 helmets for Ukrainian troops last week drew widespread mockery. Kyiv has since asked Germany for more military hardware, including medium-range and portable anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as ammunition, putting Berlin in an awkward position.

Meanwhile, some German officials worry that any mention of further sanctions against Russia could drive up Europe’s already high gas prices, a fear that experts say isn’t unfounded.

Constanze Stelzenmueller, a specialist on trans-Atlantic relations at the Brookings Institution, noted that Europe will bear the brunt of blowback costs from economic sanctions against Russia.

“You have populists in Europe always looking for ways to exploit political differences and tensions,” she said. “That’s what’s at stake here.”

In an uncharacteristic outburst at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Scholz — who was then Germany’s finance minister — announced that he would be pulling out a figurative “bazooka” to help businesses cope with the crisis by setting aside more than 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in state aid.

Scholz may need to make a similarly expansive gesture to ease concerns in Washington and beyond, said Rathke.

“Germany is going to have to show that it is not only committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but that it’s putting real resources behind it now, not just pointing to what it’s done in the past,” he mentioned.

