German Chancellor Scholz to meet Putin in Moscow ‘soon’

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned he’ll “soon” journey to Moscow to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin amid what he known as a “very serious” state of affairs on the Ukrainian border.

“I will now travel to the U.S., and I will soon be in Moscow to continue speaking about the questions that are necessary,” Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF in an interview Wednesday night. While he didn’t reveal a date for his Moscow journey, Scholz mentioned the assembly “is planned, and will happen soon.”

The chancellor, who will journey to Washington on Sunday and Monday to satisfy U.S. President Joe Biden, additionally acknowledged that with about 130,000 troopers stationed close to the Ukraine border, the Russian president may very well be keen to invade his neighbor.

“You can’t overlook the fact that there are a lot of soldiers and troops on the Ukrainian border. All that could be the precondition for military action,” Scholz mentioned. “That is why it is so important that we are very clear in what we are saying and what we are preparing — namely that endangering the territorial sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, attacking there militarily, could carry a very high price. And I think this message has been understood.”

Scholz’s remarks comply with criticism each at dwelling and overseas over his new authorities’s response to Russia’s navy build-up. Berlin has refused to ship defensive weapons to Ukraine, blocked the cargo of sure weapons by allies to the nation, and had lengthy proven reluctance to incorporate the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline beneath a possible sanctions bundle ought to Russia invade — although the German chancellor has more recently mentioned the pipeline can be on the desk if Moscow assaults.

He sought to counter this criticism Wednesday by stressing that he already spoke to Putin over the cellphone and that his authorities was carefully coordinating its subsequent steps with different allies, together with Biden, with whom he mentioned he had “very thorough cooperation.”

When requested about accusations that Germany might now not be a dependable associate, Scholz argued: “Our allies know exactly what they have in us,” and claimed Germany was making “a very high military contribution” to NATO — although Berlin continues to fall in need of the alliance’s 2 % protection spending aim.

“Germany is the country that has given the biggest aid to Ukraine in the last years, almost €2 billion,” Scholz mentioned.

He mentioned his authorities is pursuing a “dual strategy” towards Russia, warning Moscow of the implications of additional aggression towards Ukraine whereas additionally on the lookout for a approach to obtain a “peaceful development” by way of talks.

“A lot of citizens in this country are afraid of actually … having a war in Europe. It is our common task to ensure with this dual strategy that it does not come to that,” Scholz mentioned.

While rifts have emerged inside his Social Democratic Party over find out how to take care of Russia, Scholz insisted the SPD is “very united, and it stands behind the policy that the chancellor is pursuing, and it is very clear.”