Berlin is not going to provide weapons to Ukraine for now amid a safety disaster on the Russia-Ukraine border, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated in an interview revealed Saturday.

The supply of weapons “will not help to defuse the crisis at the moment,” in response to Lambrecht, who pressured that the federal authorities is in settlement on the difficulty.

“I can understand that we want to support Ukraine, and that’s exactly what we are doing already,” Lambrecht instructed Welt am Sonntag.

“Ukraine will receive a complete field hospital together with the necessary training in February, all co-financed by Germany for €5.3 million,” she stated, noting that Germany is “already treating seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers in hospitals of the Bundeswehr.”

“We are due to this fact in conjunction with Kyiv. We should now do all the pieces in our energy to defuse the disaster,’ she stated.

Russia has despatched some 100,000 troops to its border with Ukraine, and demanded that the nation by no means turn into a member of NATO. Western and Russian diplomats stay deeply divided over conflicting safety pursuits and have warned of an ongoing threat of army battle.

Earlier this week, the U.Okay. flew 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Kyiv, in what British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said was a response to “the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia.”

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia announced Friday they’ll ship Stinger ground-to-air missiles to Ukraine after receiving approval from the U.S. State Department.

Berlin has blocked Estonia from sending German-origin artillery to Kyiv by refusing the difficulty the mandatory permits, in response to the Wall Street Journal.