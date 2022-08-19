German diplomat arrested in Brazil for alleged murder of husband





Rio police first took Hahn into custody on Saturday after his husband, Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, was discovered lifeless in an condo within the Ipanema neighborhood, police stated. Video confirmed Hahn being escorted by Brazilian police exterior a police station in Rio on Sunday.

Brazilian choose Rafael de Almeida Rezende cited alleged makes an attempt to tamper with proof among the many elements in his resolution to maintain the diplomat in custody.

According to the choice, obtained by CNN, “the apartment was cleaned before the forensics team carried out its examination, a fact that by itself demonstrates that the release of the suspect in custody could lead to serious encumbrances to the collection of evidence.”

The choose’s order describes the crime scene and states “several lesions on the victim’s body originating from blunt-force trauma, with one of the [lesions] compatible with a foot stomp and the other with the deployment of a cylindrical instrument (supposedly a wooden club).”

The choose’s ruling additionally stated that forensics “detected blood splatter on the property, markedly in the couple’s bedroom and in the bathroom, compatible with the dynamics of a violent death.” Hahn’s protection argued to the court docket that the diplomat is entitled to diplomatic immunity, and for a writ of habeas corpus, reviews CNN Brasil. Habeas corpus is a authorized precept that enables individuals who imagine they’re being held unlawfully in jail or detention to problem it, and profitable challenges can result in a detainee’s launch. But the choose dominated that “an arrest due to an intentional crime against life, committed inside the couple’s apartment (so outside of the consular environment) has no relation whatsoever to consular duties.” Video launched to CNN Brasil reveals Hahn explaining to police chief Camila Lourenço that Biot had proven indicators of panicking, appearing nervously or “strange” within the days main as much as his dying. In the video taped police interview, Hahn described how the couple had been sitting on the couch when Biot stood up out of the blue and ran towards the balcony earlier than falling face down on the ground. He tells the chief that he thinks his husband slipped. “It was very fast,” he stated as he walks across the condo the couple shared. Hahn stated he initially thought Biot was drunk and took a photograph of his husband, which he despatched to a good friend together with the message, “Walter is drunk again.” Hahn stated he then tried to choose Biot as much as take him to mattress when he observed his husband was bleeding. CNN has reached out to Hahn’s legal professionals however they had been unavailable for remark. German Foreign Office sources additionally confirmed to CNN the “arrest of an employee posted to the Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro.” “Our Embassy in Brasilia and the Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro are in close contact with the Brazilian authorities investigating this case,” the overseas workplace sources stated, including that because of the ongoing investigations and for private privateness causes, they might not disclose further info.

CNN's Camilo Rocha in Sao Paulo and Benjamin Brown in London contributed to this report.





