German election should be rerun in parts of Berlin, ballot supervisor tells MPs

BERLIN — Germany’s basic election final September was defective in some boroughs of Berlin and ought to be repeated in six constituencies, elections administrator Georg Thiel stated Tuesday.

On election day, September 26, 2021, electoral chaos engulfed components of Berlin: Some of town’s 12 constituencies have been ill-prepared to carry a basic election on the identical day that the German capital was additionally holding its marathon. Severe site visitors disruption and delayed poll deliveries ensued, main some folks to go dwelling with out voting fairly than wait in lengthy queues. Polling stations additionally remained open past 6 p.m., even after preliminary outcomes have been introduced.

Thiel made related remarks final November, when he stated not everybody had an opportunity to vote, an opinion he reiterated on Tuesday in entrance of the electoral evaluation committee of MPs.

“This kind of thing should not happen in a civilized country,” Thiel stated, calling the state of affairs on the time a “complete systematic failure of the entire electoral organization.”

“What more has to happen for us to see elections as repeatable or unlawful?” he requested.

A rerun of the election may even lead to some upsets: In Berlin-Reinickendorf, one of many six constituencies that noticed irregularities final 12 months, the race was determined by lower than 2,000 votes, that means a repeat of the vote may doubtlessly yield a unique end result.

Governed by a coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the far-left Die Linke since 2016, the state of affairs has been a present to the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU).

“The SPD-led senate embarrasses Berlin to the core. Awkward! Any small municipality organizes elections better than this senate,” tweeted Kai Wegner, the pinnacle of Berlin’s CDU.