Heinz-Glas is one in all Germany’s greatest glass bottle producers and produces fragrance bottles for illustrious manufacturers comparable to Gucci and L’Oréal.

While the trade has weathered many storms, the present gasoline disaster rocking the nation may show deadly.

At the Bavarian plant, nearly 70 tonnes of glass are made daily, at temperatures of as much as 1,600 levels.

Massive quantities of gasoline are used, which has grow to be an endangered and more and more costly useful resource.

The rise in power prices is driving up manufacturing prices as Vice President Murat Agac explains.

“Since the invasion of Ukraine, some gas and energy prices have risen tenfold compared to 2019 while other costs are even 20 times the price they were.

“So, costs are risky, however mainly, they’re method too excessive and it is hardly economically sustainable anymore.”

If Russian gas suppliers were to turn off the taps, the move would prove disastrous for the industry that produces a million of these bottles daily in Germany alone. The furnaces would be forced to a standstill and could be permanently damaged. A restart would take months and could serve as the final blow.

“In the occasion of a sudden gasoline shutdown, we’d don’t have any selection however to empty the glass melting tanks in a managed method and hope that nothing breaks,” says Agac.

“However, the development of a brand new melting tank would if technically possible, take not less than 12 months and probably 18 months or extra. This implies that the glass trade in Germany may very seemingly disappear.”

Hope in renewable energy

However, the plant is hoping to switch to renewable forms of energy.

“We have two crops in Germany: our plant in Kleintettau is already electrified, the melting pots are electrified, however not the remainder of the construction,” says Agac.

However, around 40 per cent of the industrial processes at the Kleintettau factory still require gas.

“We are planning to change from gasoline to electrified tanks and would then adapt the complete infrastructure accordingly,” says Agac.

The company has invested in tanks of liquefied gas, which could be delivered daily by truck. But this would cost three times as much and would not be sufficient. The industry desperately requires investors.

“In our case, we’re speaking about €50 million. We cannot do that on our personal, it is not doable,” notes Agac.

“We want state help” he warns, otherwise the firm may be forced to shift production elsewhere, such as India or China, where it already has a factory.

For the 1,500 employees of the company in Germany, the future looks cloudy. But for now, the management remains optimistic that Heinz-Glas can pull through.

Since 1622, “there have been sufficient crises within the twentieth century alone. World War I, World War II, the oil disaster within the 70s, many, many important conditions. We survived all of them,” says Agac.

“We will in some way additionally overcome this disaster,” he concludes.