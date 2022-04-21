German government under increasing pressure over stance on Ukraine

With its industrial sector closely depending on Russian fuel and its political leaders seemingly reluctant to ship heavy weapons to the Donbas area of Ukraine, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz is underneath mounting criticism.

The premier says his nation will proceed to allow weapons deliveries to Ukraine and is indicating that one desire is to ship in programs from japanese European nations that might be simply and rapidly usable.

Scholz has confronted growing stress from inside his personal governing coalition and from Germany’s primary opposition occasion to ship heavy weapons equivalent to tanks to Ukraine.

Kate Brady studies for Euronews from in Berlin — watch within the video participant above.