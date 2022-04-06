German investigators arrest Syrian accused of torturing captives with ISIS

German investigators on Wednesday arrested a Syrian man accused of conflict crimes for allegedly torturing captives whereas he was with the ISIS group in Syria in 2014.

Federal prosecutors stated the person, recognized solely as Raed E. in keeping with German privateness guidelines, was arrested in Berlin. He is suspected of membership in a international terrorist group, crimes towards humanity, conflict crimes and bodily hurt.

The suspect joined ISIS in summer time 2014 and took part in an assault that August on the Shueitat tribe within the Deir el-Zour area of japanese Syria, prosecutors stated. Activists reported loss of life tolls ranging as much as 700.

Raed E. is accused of abusing and torturing three captives after that assault. Prosecutors say that he had a person who was in search of a 13-year-old brother kidnapped by ISIS arrested after which tortured him at varied ISIS prisons.

The suspect allegedly additionally ordered the 13-year-old suspended from a ceiling along with his fingers tied behind his again. And he’s accused of twice bodily abusing a 3rd captive throughout months in captivity.

Prosecutors stated in an announcement that, along with working in ISIS prisons, he dealt with transactions during which the liberty of Shueitat captives was purchased and manned two checkpoints for the extremist group.

They did not say how or when he got here to Germany.

