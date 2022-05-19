German IS bride given two-year suspended prison sentence

A 22-year-old German girl who left to hitch the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in Syria has been sentenced.

Leonora Messing, a mom of two, was discovered responsible of being a member of a terrorist organisation and given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

The regional excessive court docket in Naumburg heard that the girl had run away alone to hitch IS on the age of 15.

But judges didn’t discover her responsible of complicity in crimes in opposition to humanity or genocide.

Prosecutors had claimed she helped her husband “buy” from the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority in Iraq to make use of as an IS slave, however the court docket mentioned the information had not been confirmed.

Messing had allegedly posted make-up tutorials on-line earlier than changing to Islam. The teenager’s father had solely found his daughter’s radicalisation after her disappearance, when he got here throughout images of her in a niqab.

“She was a good student,” Maik Messing advised native media in 2019.

“She used to go to a retirement home to read to the elderly. She took part in the carnival as a majorette. That was when a lot of the people we know saw her for the last time.”

The girl was finally detained in a Kurdish-controlled camp in northern Syria and repatriated to Germany in 2020.

She claims that her husband — Martin Lemke — had been captured in 2019 by the Syrian Democratic Forces.