German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow – Times of India
BERLIN: German chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Ukraine and Russia this week in an effort to assist defuse escalating tensions as Western intelligence officers warn {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine is more and more imminent and Germany has referred to as on its residents to go away Ukraine as shortly as potential.
Ahead of his first visits as chancellor to Kyiv on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday for conferences with the Ukrainian and Russian Presidents, Scholz has renewed his warning to Russia, in addition to his advocacy of continuous diplomacy in a number of codecs.
“It is our job to ensure that we prevent a war in Europe, in that we send a clear message to Russia that any military aggression would have consequences that would be very high for Russia and its prospects, and that we are united with our allies,” Scholz informed the German parliament’s higher home on Friday.
“But at the same time that also includes using all opportunities for talks and further development,” Scholz stated.
Russia has concentrated greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s border and launched a collection of navy maneuvers within the area, however says it has no plans to invade the nation.
Moscow needs ensures from the West that Nato will not permit Ukraine and different former Soviet nations to affix as members, and for the alliance to halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll again its forces from Eastern Europe. The US and Nato flatly reject these calls for.
Scholz has repeatedly stated that Moscow would pay a “high price” within the occasion of an assault, however his authorities’s refusal to produce deadly weapons to Ukraine or to spell out which sanctions it will help towards Russia have drawn criticism overseas and at dwelling and raised questions on Berlin’s resolve in standing as much as Russia.
Germany’s reluctant place is partly rooted in its historical past of aggression in the course of the twentieth century when the nation’s personal militarization in Europe throughout two world wars led many postwar German leaders to view any navy response as a really final resort.
Despite this historic burden, consultants say it’s of utmost significance now that Scholz stresses Germany is in sync with its European and American allies, particularly when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Scholz has to convey a very clear message in Moscow, and it can really only be: There is unity and oneness in the Western alliance. There is no possibility of driving a wedge into the Western alliance, and that must be understood in Moscow. I think that’s the most important message he has to convey there,” stated Markus Ziener, an professional with the German Marshall Fund.
“At the same time, he has to make it clear that the costs are high,” Ziener added. “That’s basically the message that is most likely to catch on in Moscow as well. So a military invasion of Ukraine has significant consequences for Russia.”
Scholz has not explicitly stated what sort of penalties or sanctions Russia must face if it invades Ukraine, however it’s clear that the way forward for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that seeks to carry Russian pure fuel to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, is at stake.
US President Joe Biden threatened final week that the pipeline could be blocked within the case of an invasion.
That would harm Russia economically but additionally trigger provide issues for Germany. Construction of the pipeline has been accomplished, however it’s not but working.
“Germany doesn’t have much leverage, except for saying that it won’t approve Nord Stream 2, which is the only political leverage,” Claudia Kemfert, the top of division of power, transport and surroundings on the German Institute for Economic Research, stated.
“Otherwise, Germany is very susceptible to blackmail. We can’t do too much. We have committed ourselves to getting the gas supplies, unlike other European countries we have not diversified our gas supplies and we have dragged our feet on the energy transition. So we did a lot of things wrong, and now we are paying the price,” Kemfert added.
It isn’t a surprise, then, that Scholz has confused the necessity to preserve some ambiguity about sanctions to press Russia to deescalate and has to date averted mentioning Nord Stream 2 particularly.
“The hesitancy of Olaf Scholz obviously leads to the fact that one does not really know what the Germans actually want,” Ziener stated. “With regard to Nord Stream 2, I think there should have been a clear statement that if it comes to a military intervention, then Nord Stream 2 is off the table.”
Asked on Friday whether or not Scholz will probably be taking any new initiative to Kyiv and Moscow or the positions which are already on the desk, his spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, replied that he’ll stick to “the positions that we have already set out.”
Scholz can solely hope that in his talks with Putin he can dissuade him from taking navy motion with a face-saving resolution, says Ziener.
“He can actually only hope that at the end of this whole round of negotiations there will be a success, that the war is prevented. Then Scholz will be praised for his negotiating skills,” Ziener added. “If not, the question will be asked: What was actually the line of the German government?”
