German leader visits Israel as Russia-Ukraine war rages

Germany’s chancellor is visiting Israel on a visit deliberate earlier than preventing broke out between Russia and Ukraine

JERUSALEM — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel on Wednesday, briefly leaving Europe because the continent’s largest floor battle in generations rages between Russia and Ukraine.

Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday night and can return to Germany later Wednesday in a go to — his first to Israel since changing into German chief — that was deliberate earlier than the preventing erupted. He toured Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the 2 met for talks later within the day.

His go to comes as Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued for a seventh day, and as Western nations have rallied collectively in opposition to the incursion.

“Every further day on which this war continues leads to destruction, not just of infrastructure but of human lives, of civilians, of soldiers on both sides, and that is something that we absolutely must prevent together,” Scholz said at a press conference with Bennett.

He said Germany was assisting Ukraine with humanitarian aid as well as other means, but that Germany as well as other NATO countries would not step in militarily.

“The line we have is very clear: we will not intervene militarily. That goes for NATO — it won’t do that — and for everyone else too. That would be wrong in this situation,” he said.

Scholz called for an end to attacks on civilians and for talks to end the crisis to resume.

The war has prompted historic changes to Germany’s defense policies. The German government said Saturday it will send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones in a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.

Berlin also announced it is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, and will raise its defense spending above 2% of GDP — a measure on which it had long lagged.

Israel has voiced support for the Ukrainian people while sending humanitarian aid. But it has been muted in its criticism of Russia, on whom it relies for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence and Israel has frequently struck targets in recent years. Bennett defended Israel’s response to the crisis, calling it “measured and responsible.”

“Our duty as leaders is to do everything to stop the bloodshed and to move the happenings from the battlefield to the negotiating table as fast as possible. It is not too late to do so,” he mentioned.

In the a long time following the Holocaust, by which Nazi Germany killed 6 million Jews, Germany and Israel have turn into staunch allies. The nations’ Cabinets maintain common joint periods, and Germany is Israel’s most vital commerce accomplice within the European Union.

But Germany, like a lot of Europe, is at odds with Israel with regards to the Palestinian subject. Germany has referred to as for a Palestinian state alongside Israel and opposes Israel’s settlement actions within the West Bank. Germany can also be amongst world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program.

Bennett mentioned Israel was watching with concern as Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China negotiate to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was left in tatters after the U.S. withdrew in 2018. He mentioned Israel was involved the deal wouldn’t adequately rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

Scholz mentioned he understood Israel’s worries, however mentioned it was time to maneuver ahead on a deal.

“What we want is to have an agreement in Vienna now, because now is the time to decide; this cannot be delayed further and cannot continue to be put off. Now is the time finally to say ‘yes’ to something that represents a good and sensible solution,” Scholz mentioned, wanting straight at Bennett.

———

Associated Press author Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.