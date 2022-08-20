German logistics company talks possible transit of its cargoes via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Cargo

transportation of the German Hellmann Worldwide Logistics firm

is 20,000 FEU containers per yr, Director of Hellmann’s

Azerbaijani Representative Office Kamran Habibov advised Trend.

According to Habibov, most of those cargoes are meant for

export from Europe to China.

“It’s potential that Hellmann’s Azerbaijani consultant

workplace, towards the backdrop of sanctions towards Russia and the

present realities, can redirect a big a part of these cargoes

in transit via Azerbaijan each within the route of Europe –

China and China – Europe,” he mentioned.

“However, as a way to make sure the uninterrupted transportation of

cargo in such quantity, we must always not solely modernize the railways of

Azerbaijan but in addition broaden the rolling inventory of the Azerbaijan

Railways CJSC,” Habibov famous.

For shippers, the pace of cargo transportation can also be of nice

significance, the pinnacle of the consultant workplace additionally mentioned.

“Consignors are able to overpay for the transportation of their

items if they’re delivered to the shopper on time, and on this

case, the Azerbaijani aspect can drastically profit each from the

transit and from attracting a steady move of products to its

territory,” he added.