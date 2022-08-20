German logistics company talks possible transit of its cargoes via Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Cargo
transportation of the German Hellmann Worldwide Logistics firm
is 20,000 FEU containers per yr, Director of Hellmann’s
Azerbaijani Representative Office Kamran Habibov advised Trend.
According to Habibov, most of those cargoes are meant for
export from Europe to China.
“It’s potential that Hellmann’s Azerbaijani consultant
workplace, towards the backdrop of sanctions towards Russia and the
present realities, can redirect a big a part of these cargoes
in transit via Azerbaijan each within the route of Europe –
China and China – Europe,” he mentioned.
“However, as a way to make sure the uninterrupted transportation of
cargo in such quantity, we must always not solely modernize the railways of
Azerbaijan but in addition broaden the rolling inventory of the Azerbaijan
Railways CJSC,” Habibov famous.
For shippers, the pace of cargo transportation can also be of nice
significance, the pinnacle of the consultant workplace additionally mentioned.
“Consignors are able to overpay for the transportation of their
items if they’re delivered to the shopper on time, and on this
case, the Azerbaijani aspect can drastically profit each from the
transit and from attracting a steady move of products to its
territory,” he added.