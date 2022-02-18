German man given life sentence for murdering wife and son in Tenerife

A German man has been sentenced to life in jail for murdering his spouse and son on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Thomas Handrick was discovered responsible of killing his victims with a rock and was given the utmost penalty.

The Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife sentenced him to “permanent and revisable imprisonment” on Thursday.

The our bodies of a 39-year-old German lady and her 10-year-old son had been found dead in a cave near Adeje on the Spanish Canary Island in April 2019.

Authorities had been alerted when one other of the couple’s youngsters – a seven-year-old boy – fled the mountainous space and raised the alarm.

Handrick was additionally convicted of attempting to kill his different son, who had survived after “walking for a long time in a remote and uninhabited area”.

The killings despatched shockwaves throughout Spain and had been condemned by prime minister Pedro Sanchez.