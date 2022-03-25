German ministry wants to halve dependence on Russian oil by summer: Economy minster

Germany’s economic system ministry needs to halve the nation’s dependence on Russian oil by the summer season and haven’t any Russian onerous coal imports by the autumn, Der Spiegel journal stated on Friday, citing a ministry memo.

The transfer comes as Western nations purpose to current a united entrance towards Russia’s month-long invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which it has referred to as a “special operation.”

“By the middle of the year, Russian oil imports to Germany are expected to be halved,” Spiegel quoted the memo as studying. “By the end of the year, we aim to be almost independent. By autumn, Germany can be independent of Russian coal.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A ministry spokesperson had no speedy remark when contacted by Reuters, however stated Economy Minister Robert Habeck would handle the vitality dependence difficulty at a morning information convention.

Spiegel additionally quoted ministry sources as telling it, “Despite the progress, an immediate embargo would still have too serious economic and social consequences.”

Ministry officers had “optioned” three floating liquefied pure fuel terminals, the journal added.

“The German government is currently examining possible locations on the North Sea and Baltic Sea where these can be used in the short term – in some cases already for the winter of 2022/23,” it stated, quoting from the memo.

Read extra:

Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

Turkey, Germany, others brace for hit to tourism sector from Russia-Ukraine war