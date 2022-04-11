German news media hires Russian journalist Ovsyannikova after anti-war stunt on TV

German newspaper Die Welt mentioned Monday it has employed Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who protested in opposition to Moscow’s navy motion in Ukraine throughout a prime-time information broadcast on state TV.

Ovsyannikova, 43, “is now a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other places,” the newspaper mentioned in a press release.

She will write for the newspaper in addition to being an everyday contributor to its TV information channel, it mentioned.

Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One tv, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) night information in March holding a poster studying “No War” in English.

It was a extremely uncommon occasion in Russia the place state media is strictly managed.

After her protest she was detained and questioned for 14 hours earlier than being launched and ordered to pay a positive of 30,000 rubles ($280).

But she might face additional prosecution, risking years in jail beneath draconian new legal guidelines.

The case drew worldwide consideration and raised alarm over press freedom in Russia within the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to ship troops to into Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova mentioned she was quitting her job however didn’t settle for a suggestion from President Emmanuel Macron of asylum in France, saying she needed to remain in Russia.

Ulf Poschardt, editor-in-chief of Die Welt, praised Ovsyannikov’s “courage at a decisive moment” and mentioned she had “defended the most important journalistic virtues — despite the threat of state repression.”

Ovsyannikova mentioned Die Welt “stands for what is being defended so vehemently by the courageous people on the ground in Ukraine right now: for freedom.”

“I see it as my task as a journalist to stand up for this freedom,” she mentioned.

