German Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Enter Semis, Kidambi Srikanth Out | Badminton News

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen progressed to the semifinals however fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth suffered a straight-game loss to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen to bow out of the German Open Super 300 match in Muelheim An Der Ruhr, Germany on Friday. The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title on the India Open in January, continued his wealthy vein of kind as he noticed off former high 10 participant HS Prannoy 21-15 21-16 in an all-Indian quarterfinals that lasted 39 minutes. The world quantity 14 had defeated Prannoy, at present ranked twenty fourth, on the quarterfinals of India Open as nicely.

Sen will now face high seed and former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark within the semifinals on Saturday.

World #1 Axelsen proved a tricky buyer for Srikanth as he went down 10-21 21-23 in 35 minutes.

It was the Indian’s sixth defeat on the trot to Axelsen, whom he had crushed thrice up to now, together with en path to his 2017 Denmark Open title in Odense.

Srikanth, who was enjoying his first occasion since recovering from COVID-19 that compelled him out of the India Open, appeared clueless towards Axelsen within the preliminary moments of the match because the Dane galloped to a 17-4 lead.

Srikanth reeled off 4 factors on the trot, earlier than reaching double figures with two extra factors nevertheless it was not sufficient to cease a marauding Axelsen to pocket the opening sport.

Srikanth produced a greater show after the change of sides, opening up a 3-0 lead however in a jiffy it was 4-4.

The duo continued to battle it out, shifting to 12-12. Srikanth then grabbed a three-point benefit solely to squander it as Axelsen nosed forward on the remaining moments.

India’s hopes now rests on the younger shoulders of Sen, who had surprised fourth seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-7 21-9 in a second-round match on Thursday and carried his momentum within the quarterfinals towards Prannoy.

On a comeback path, Prannoy made a constructive begin, opening up a 4-0 lead early on however Sen caught up with him at 10-10 and zoomed forward after the interval to take a 1-0 lead within the tie.

The second sport was a decent affair initially because the duo moved neck and neck with Sen managing a slender 11-10 lead on the break. But, identical to within the first sport, Sen produced a five-point burst to finally seal the competition comfortably.