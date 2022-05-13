German police detain EU’s Iran talks negotiator

German police on Friday morning detained Enrique Mora, the highest EU official who has been coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, in Frankfurt airport as he was touring en path to Brussels from Iran.

Mora, who holds a Spanish diplomatic passport and has been the EU’s pointman for the Iran negotiations, was detained for half-hour, an EU official confirmed to POLITICO.

“Retained by the German police at the Francfort airport on my way to Brussels, back from Teheran. Not a single explanation,” Mora tweeted on Friday morning. “An EU official on an official mission holding a Spanish diplomatic passport. Took out my passport and my phones.”

Mora, a deputy secretary-general for the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s international coverage wing, had been in Tehran as negotiations intensify on reviving the nuclear deal, with the United States near returning to the pact. Former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 walked out of the settlement signed by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015.

In a tweet despatched afterward Friday morning, Mora confirmed he had been launched, together with the EU ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna and the pinnacle of the EEAS Iran job pressure. “We were kept separated,” Mora mentioned. “Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention.”

The conference covers diplomatic relations, and grants immunity to those that maintain diplomatic passports. It additionally states that diplomatic passport-holders shouldn’t be hindered of their travels.

POLITICO has contacted the German international workplace and police for remark.

Mora additionally noted that in Tehran, he had raised the necessity to cease the execution of Iranian-Swedish scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, asking for his launch on humanitarian grounds.

Iran has mentioned it can execute Djalali, accusing him of spying for Israel and involvement within the assassination of Iranian scientists. Djalali has denied all the costs in opposition to him.

Mora, who’s 63, is a former Spanish diplomat who has been coordinating talks with Iran over reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official title of the landmark nuclear deal.