German president says he’s not wanted in Kyiv

Germany’s president says his Polish counterpart recommended that they journey to Ukraine along with different leaders to indicate solidarity, however “that apparently wasn’t wanted in Kyiv.”

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s feedback Tuesday, throughout a go to to Poland, got here after German newspaper Bild quoted an unidentified Ukrainian diplomat as saying that he’s not welcome in Kyiv in the meanwhile as a result of he had shut relations with Russia previously.

Steinmeier mentioned Polish President Andrzej Duda had recommended that they journey to the Ukrainian capital with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to ship “a strong signal of joint European solidarity with Ukraine.” He mentioned he had been ready to take action.

Steinmeier final week admitted errors in coverage towards Russia in his earlier job as international minister.

Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s international minister, most just lately from 2013 to 2017, and earlier than that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of workers.

In that point, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated shut vitality ties.

In Warsaw, Steinmeier known as on Russia’s chief to tug out his troops from Ukraine and cease the “barbarity” there.

He additionally harassed that Germany is not going to restore its earlier ties with Russia so long as Putin is in energy.

“One thing is clear: a return to normal is not possible with Russia under Putin,” Steinmeier mentioned, including that struggle crimes in Ukraine have to be investigated and “those who committed them and those who are politically responsible must be held accountable.”