German President Steinmeier re-elected for second term

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second five-year time period Sunday by a particular meeting of lawmakers and state-nominated delegates.

The place of president in Germany is essentially symbolic, however its holder is nonetheless the nation’s highest authority.

This yr’s meeting casting votes included former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and BioNTech co-founder Özlem Türeci.

Steinmeier’s reelection was largely anticipated, after he won the backing final month from the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats. He obtained greater than two-thirds of the votes solid.

The German president used his acceptance speech to sentence Moscow for its navy brinkmanship close to Ukraine.

“We are in the midst of the danger of a military conflict, a war in Eastern Europe — Russia bears the responsibility for this,” Steinmeier stated, in line with the Associated Press.

“Russia’s troop buildup cannot be misunderstood — it is a threat to Ukraine and it is supposed to be one. But the people there have a right to live without fear and threat, to self-determination and sovereignty,” he added. “No country in the world has the right to destroy that — and whoever tries to do so, we will answer you decisively.”

Prior to his first election as president in 2017, Steinmeier was served twice as international minister below Merkel, and likewise as her vice chancellor from 2007 to 2009. Before that he was chief of employees to former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.