German publisher pulls Winnetou books after accusations of racism

A German writer has pulled two books a couple of beloved fictional character after receiving accusations of racism and cultural appropriation.

Before the choice, the books had been imagined to be launched alongside a brand new movie entitled The Young Chieftain Winnetou, which hit theatres on 11 August.

The film tells the story of Winnetou, a fictional Apache character first depicted in books by the German creator Karl May within the mid-Nineteenth century.

Since its unique creation, the character has reappeared in a number of films and novels. In the latest film, white actors play all the indigenous characters.

Since the latest movie’s launch, critics have argued that it reinforces racist and colonial stereotypes of Native Americans, and there have been requires it to be faraway from cinemas.

Ravensburger publishing home stated it acquired lots of damaging suggestions concerning the depiction of the principle character.

It additionally defined its determination to tug the books by stating, “In view of the historical reality, the oppression of the indigenous population, a romanticized picture with many clichés is drawn here.”

“Against this background, we as a publishing house do not want to repeat and spread trivializing clichés.”

The Association of Native Americans in Germany welcomed the move, but there has also been a negative backlash to the decision. The tabloid Bild said the outcry was responsible for “burning the hero of our childhood at the stake”.

For others, the books are no more fantastical than other children’s stories.

“I have nothing against unrealistic, fantastic stories being told in youth literature or children’s and young adult literature,” stated Susanne Schroeter, a professor of ethnology at Frankfurt University.

“In this case, it’s precisely that: a glorified, embellished model of the lifetime of the indigenous folks of North America.”

The film is still playing in Germany, but it was met with a mixed response from critics, with some calling it “backward-looking” and “no longer permissible in our time”.