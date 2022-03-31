German Soccer Officials and Jewish Leaders Meet in Dortmund To Combat Antisemitism
More than 100 representatives of German skilled
soccer joined Jewish neighborhood leaders and specialists Wednesday to grapple
with how skilled soccer golf equipment can extra successfully fight
antisemitism.
The convention, “Antisemitism and Professional Football: Challenges,
Opportunities & Network,” was organized by the German Football League
(DFL), the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the Central Council of Jews in
Germany. It marked the primary time {that a} national-level soccer league has
engaged on such a big scale with the Jewish neighborhood on the subject of
antisemitism inside the wider context of sporting actions.
Held at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, the occasion supplied insights
into the present initiatives of Germany’s soccer golf equipment and the DFL, in addition to
potential alternatives for working with the Jewish neighborhood and others to
develop sustainable and significant initiatives to combat hate.
Last 12 months, the DFL Members Assembly, the 36 golf equipment of the Bundesliga and
Bundesliga 2, unanimously determined to undertake the working definition of
antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA),
opposing antisemitism in all its types. A generally accepted understanding
of antisemitism is required to combat it successfully, stated a number of of the
presenters on the convention.
The day started with keynote addresses by WJC Executive Vice President Dr.
Maram Stern; President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Dr. Josef
Schuster; and DFL Executive Committee Member Ansgar Schwenken.
“The fight against antisemitism in society is not decided by the words of
politics, but by deeds and daily and sustainable work in all parts of
society,” stated Dr. Stern.
Dr. Schuster stated, “There are a plethora of initiatives, especially for the
memory of athletes who were expelled during the Nazi era or murdered in the
Shoah. With today’s symposium, we are taking a strong step to combat hate
in the present.”
Mr. Schwenken added: “Addressing antisemitism is a continuous process, not
one that ends simply because you decide you know enough or because you
believe you have talked or thought about it enough. That is what makes
today’s conference exactly the right way for us to work together, standing
united against the challenges in this area.”
Dr. Felix Klein, Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany
and the Fight Against Antisemitism, and Mahmut Özdemir, Parliamentary State
Secretary to the Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland, additionally spoke.
“Sport has a unique ability to promote diversity and unite different facets
of German society,” stated Dr. Klein. “This is clearly demonstrated by the
fact that Jewish sporting clubs such as Maccabi do not limit their
membership solely to those within the Jewish community, but are open to all
other religious and ethnic groups.”
Mr. Özdemir stated in his welcoming deal with, “Unfortunately, antisemitism is
an omnipresent problem in sports. Only by joining forces will it be
possible to take action against it. Professional football, the World Jewish
Congress and the Central Council of Jews are therefore sending
an unmistakable signal with this event.”
After the morning session, a collection of workshops, together with “Conspiracy
Myths: When Thoughts Become Dangerous” and “Hate on the Net: Antisemitic
Posts and What to Do About Them,” sensitized convention contributors to the
points affecting the Jewish neighborhood, each in Germany and across the
globe.
Also delivering keynote remarks had been literary scholar Dr. Yael Kupferberg;
Managing Director of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Daniel Botmann;
and antisemitism researcher Pavel Brunssen.
