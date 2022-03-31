German Soccer Officials and Jewish Leaders Meet in Dortmund To Combat Antisemitism

More than 100 representatives of German skilled

soccer joined Jewish neighborhood leaders and specialists Wednesday to grapple

with how skilled soccer golf equipment can extra successfully fight

antisemitism.

The convention, “Antisemitism and Professional Football: Challenges,

Opportunities & Network,” was organized by the German Football League

(DFL), the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the Central Council of Jews in

Germany. It marked the primary time {that a} national-level soccer league has

engaged on such a big scale with the Jewish neighborhood on the subject of

antisemitism inside the wider context of sporting actions.

Held at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, the occasion supplied insights

into the present initiatives of Germany’s soccer golf equipment and the DFL, in addition to

potential alternatives for working with the Jewish neighborhood and others to

develop sustainable and significant initiatives to combat hate.

Last 12 months, the DFL Members Assembly, the 36 golf equipment of the Bundesliga and

Bundesliga 2, unanimously determined to undertake the working definition of

antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA),

opposing antisemitism in all its types. A generally accepted understanding

of antisemitism is required to combat it successfully, stated a number of of the

presenters on the convention.

The day started with keynote addresses by WJC Executive Vice President Dr.

Maram Stern; President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Dr. Josef

Schuster; and DFL Executive Committee Member Ansgar Schwenken.

“The fight against antisemitism in society is not decided by the words of

politics, but by deeds and daily and sustainable work in all parts of

society,” stated Dr. Stern.

Dr. Schuster stated, “There are a plethora of initiatives, especially for the

memory of athletes who were expelled during the Nazi era or murdered in the

Shoah. With today’s symposium, we are taking a strong step to combat hate

in the present.”

Mr. Schwenken added: “Addressing antisemitism is a continuous process, not

one that ends simply because you decide you know enough or because you

believe you have talked or thought about it enough. That is what makes

today’s conference exactly the right way for us to work together, standing

united against the challenges in this area.”

Dr. Felix Klein, Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany

and the Fight Against Antisemitism, and Mahmut Özdemir, Parliamentary State

Secretary to the Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland, additionally spoke.

“Sport has a unique ability to promote diversity and unite different facets

of German society,” stated Dr. Klein. “This is clearly demonstrated by the

fact that Jewish sporting clubs such as Maccabi do not limit their

membership solely to those within the Jewish community, but are open to all

other religious and ethnic groups.”

Mr. Özdemir stated in his welcoming deal with, “Unfortunately, antisemitism is

an omnipresent problem in sports. Only by joining forces will it be

possible to take action against it. Professional football, the World Jewish

Congress and the Central Council of Jews are therefore sending

an unmistakable signal with this event.”

After the morning session, a collection of workshops, together with “Conspiracy

Myths: When Thoughts Become Dangerous” and “Hate on the Net: Antisemitic

Posts and What to Do About Them,” sensitized convention contributors to the

points affecting the Jewish neighborhood, each in Germany and across the

globe.

Also delivering keynote remarks had been literary scholar Dr. Yael Kupferberg;

Managing Director of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Daniel Botmann;

and antisemitism researcher Pavel Brunssen.

